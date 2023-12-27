Kurt Schlichter: The Oct 7th Hamas Attack on Israel Exposed the Schism in the Democratic Party | RealAmericasVoice
Kurt Schlichter says the October 7th Hamas attack on Israel has exposed the “gaping schism” within the Democratic party between the old school Democrats and the woke Democrats that buy into cultural marxism.
Watch LIVE➡ bit.ly/plutorav
Watch more from #TheCharlieKirkShow here: https://americasvoice.news/video/FL3jHOjrFsxfjfp/?related=playlist
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.