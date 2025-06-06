© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In the most difficult of times, if you keep your trust in God—completely—He will bring you through. I have no doubt about that. You see, He has a purpose for everything you go through in life. It all has an end goal. That goal will never be achieved, though, if He does not bring you through—and He never fails His goals. Therefore He will bring you through. Trust in Him.
