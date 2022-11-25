CLOSE UP WITH THE HETZER (JAGDPANZER 38T) IN WAR THUNDER

We take a last look at the Czech Panzer II chassis in its final role, which amazingly continued till the mid 1950s!! This little machine is a favorite, I like the concept, in real life it was not so hot but you can do well in game..If planes are ever reined in...
I've used this pic before but its a good model I built of the Hetz as a kid.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.