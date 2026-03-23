Iranians showcasing their underground missile complexes with a large stockpile of missiles

While the US claims to have destroyed Iran's air defense system, the Iranians are showcasing their underground missile complexes with a large stockpile of missiles.

Adding:

The Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs states that negotiations with Washington are not taking place, and accuses Trump of trying to buy time while efforts to de-escalate the situation in the region continue. (Trump announced a 5 days ceasefire)

https://truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump/posts/116278232362967212



Adding:

⚡️Iran has made it clear that it has no intention of reopening the Strait of Hormuz due to the US statement about temporarily halting attacks on energy infrastructure.

Moreover, they warned that the passage through the strait will no longer be the same as it was before the war.

Adding:

Trump on negotiations with Iran:

Iran really wants to make a deal, it could happen within 5 days or sooner. Recent negotiations with Iran took place last night.

I don't quite understand what the Iranian media is talking about.

According to Trump, Iran agreed not to work with nuclear fuel at all, even for civilian purposes.

However, Iran itself has repeatedly stated that it will never abandon development in this direction, while confirming that it does not intend to create nuclear weapons.

The Israeli press reports that the negotiations with the US are being conducted by the Speaker of the Iranian Parliament, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry denied the negotiations. We are monitoring the situation.