I'VE BEEN BUSY! SORRY VIDS HAVE BEEN SLOW, I'M WORKING ON A MACHINERY SHOW!

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This is a short vid I made for CAMA where I have been this past week and will be till next Sunday when our yearly festival concludes. See ctamachinery.com Fall Fest for more. Nothing beats real live Steam And Tracks driving around!!! We even get some military machines!!! See you at the show and be back to a more regular posting schedule in a week!