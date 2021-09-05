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Afghanistan Loss: Pushing EU Army?
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40 views • September 05, 2021
The USA has lost international prestige associated with its withdrawal from Afghanistan. Is an unintended consequence that Europe feels the need for its own autonomous army? What have leaders such as European Commission President Charles Michel, EU Foreign Policy chief Josep Borrell, Czech President Milos Zeman, former French Minister Mrs. Loiseau, and EU Commission for Economics and Taxation said about in reaction to USA actions and inactions? The Europeans developed its PESCO (Permanent Structured Cooperation) military within a year of Donald Trump becoming USA president. Is current President Joe Biden changing that direction? Will Europe end up with any army of any significance? What does the Bible teach? Dr. Thiel addresses these matters with quotes and comments.
A written article of related interest is available titled “Clashes in Afghanistan as Europe looks to be more militarily independent from the USA ” URL: https://www.cogwriter.com/news/prophecy/clashes-in-afghanistan-as-europe-looks-to-be-more-militarily-independent-from-the-usa/
A written article of related interest is available titled “Clashes in Afghanistan as Europe looks to be more militarily independent from the USA ” URL: https://www.cogwriter.com/news/prophecy/clashes-in-afghanistan-as-europe-looks-to-be-more-militarily-independent-from-the-usa/
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