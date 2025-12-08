Over 1000 Christian Zionist Pastors are in Israel for special training committed to defending Israel🤮 - Christcuck Pastors

Israel infiltrating and taking over in US policies and in churches.... Cynthia

Over 1,000 hand-picked Christian Zionist pastors are in Israel for special training focused on the “battle of truth,” committed to defending Israel at any cost. These pastors include prominent media figures and social media influencers, many with huge followings, and more than 200 have direct ties to the White House. The mission is to combat antisemitism and retrain younger generations in the United States and around the world. Israel's Ministry of Foreign Affairs brought its first tranche of "over 1,000 pastors" to Jerusalem this week to train them to spread hasbara among their flocks. US Amb. Mike Huckabee praised the Israeli influence operation targeting Americans in an interview with CBN News shared Thursday. "[It's] an extraordinary time for pastors to go to their pulpits and to speak with clarity and with boldness and to push back on the antisemitism, the bigotry that is being pushed toward Jewish people and toward the people of Israel," Huckabee said. "There is a growing cancer within the evangelical movement in America where people are thinking, Israel doesn't matter," Huckabee said. "And there's nothing biblical about our relationship to Israel. This is very dangerous." Friends of Zion founder Mike Evans, who partnered with Israel's MFA on this foreign influence op, told CBN News his group is "launching in 2026 a global program to reach one million pastors and one million churches globally."

