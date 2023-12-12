🎄🎅We Built A Free Christmas Toy Store in the Poorest Place In America | BENNY JOHNSON





Oh My GOODNESS!! BENNY JOHNSON IS HEAVEN SENT!!

Benny Johnson: We Built A Free Christmas Toy Store in the Poorest Place In America. Watch what happens next...

This video was funded by our 𝕏 Subscribers and Creator revenue. Thank YOU for making this possible and giving these families a Merry Christmas 🎄

𝕏 creating Christmas magic!





@bennyjohnson

https://x.com/bennyjohnson/status/1733577255169995092?s=20