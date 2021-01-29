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Canada Gang Stalking Mental Health Police Psychiatric Hospital Ward Imprisonment On Psych Ward
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75 views • January 29, 2021
his youtube channel - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC-kVzBU1r4ombBYEpib8OdA --- This happened on January 2 2021 20 minutes after i uploaded my last video so the time stamp and date are off a little bit. Police with mental health nurses and psychiatric police and mental health workers came to my door in regards to my gang stalking community stalking and organized community harassment. So i got assessed for a brief period on a hospital psych ward as neighbors and family called police and mental health on me in regards to my gang stalking and community harassment. As i have been trying hard to expose this program with my videos this could happen to a targeted individual that is involved in the gangstalking program.
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