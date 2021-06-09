STEVE BANNON INTERVIEWS ATT.REINER FÜELLMICH:HOW GLOBALISTS PLANNED THE COVID PLANDEMIC FOR 10 YEARS

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David J.Rockefeller in his notorious 2010 Rockefeller Lockdown Document he also calls for the creation of a pathogen low in mortality and highly contagious to infect the human respiratory system.Just in support of Reiner's validity about the ten years statement.
https://rumble.com/vi8z9h-revealed-how-globalists-planned-the-covid-19-pandemic-for-10-years.html