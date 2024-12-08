https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfouJuNfUErGZ6lbPqh0Esg

[Verse 1]

Well Reverend, Reverend, please come quick

'Cause I got something to admit

I met a man out in the sticks of good Ole Miss

He drove a Series 10 Cadillac and wore a cigar on his lip





[Chorus]

Don't you know the devil wears a suit and tie?

I saw him driving down The 61 in early July

White as a cottonfield and sharp as a knife

I heard him howling as he passed me by





[Verse 2]

And he said, "I know you, I know you, young man

I know you by the state of your hands

You're a six-string picker, just as I am

Let me learn you somethin': I know a few turns to make all the girls dance"





[Chorus]

Don't you know the devil wears a suit and tie?

I saw him driving down The 61 in early July

White as a cottonfield and sharp as a knife

I heard him howling as he passed me by





[Verse 3]

Oh foolish, foolish was I

Damn my foolish eyes

'Cause that man's lessons had a price, oh sweet price

My sweet soul everlasting, a very own eternal light





[Chorus]

Don't you know that the devil wears a suit and tie?

I saw him driving down The 61 in early July

White as a cottonfield and sharp as a knife

I heard him howling as he passed me by





Well, the devil wears a suit and tie

I saw him driving down The 61 in early July

White as a cottonfield and sharp as a knife

I heard him howling as he passed me by

