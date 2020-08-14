BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

THE FRAUD OF THE MILLENNIA (BANNED BY YOUTUBE)
What is happening
What is happening
9780 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
105 views • August 14, 2020
TheCrowhouse


http://thecrowhouse.com
TheCrowhouse YouTube Archive on AltCensored:
https://www.altcensored.com/channel/UCegOTmclzjfKuQh0SHflqww
BitChute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/TheCrowhouse/
LBRY: https://lbry.tv/@thecrowhouse:2
MeWe: https://mewe.com/group/5aa84d353016dd184af55702
Twitter: @maxigan
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/max-igan
Minds: https://www.minds.com/maxiganscrowhouse/
BrandNewTube https://brandnewtube.com/@thecrowhouse
Surviving The Matrix Podcast on I-Heart:
https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-surviving-the-matrix-62777378/
The Crowhouse Community Forums:
https://thecrowhouse.community/

No Hype Invest (My Sponsor):
https://www.nohypeinvest.com

Support The Crowhouse: https://www.patreon.com/maxigan
Crypto-currencies:
Bitcoin: 1F6bEEsJHZZhHeT4fmN9iQCwF1Yqu5UZSD
Monero: 47aohp7p1Ci7uU44NqgpezLVG7uxCuo1dSwGBYv935aVDPw9MSeEwksey5MJRyBU7jQfHtPjcTN5b2zo29MXnpzu7h751cB

640 DOCTORS, CV19 IS A GLOBAL SCAM:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yn0V5uItsVc&;feature=youtu.be&t

WHISTLEBLOWER. COVAX. HOUSE OF CARDS:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j-wSGJieVzg

‘This is no longer a debate’: Florida sheriff bans deputies, visitors from wearing masks:
https://www.washingtonpost.com/nation/2020/08/12/masks-florida-ban-billy-woods/

Bali Musician Arrested For Alleged Defamation of Bali Doctors Association:
https://thebalisun.com/bali-musician-arrested-for-alleged-defamation-of-bali-doctors-association/

UK's first socially distanced gig with fans sitting in pens to watch Sam Fender:
https://www.mirror.co.uk/3am/celebrity-news/uks-first-socially-distanced-gig-22505915?fbclid=IwAR26x08wED6gQ7vMT6cihnibX_twOEj0JklPU5bKnR6yU81_7zQmgOUVY2w

Indian Government To Launch Mandatory Digital Health Card On Bill Gates Concept:
https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/indian-government-launch-mandatory-digital-health-card-bill-gates-concept

Scott Morrison says coronavirus restrictions will drag on into 2021:
https://www.msn.com/en-au/news/australia/scott-morrison-says-coronavirus-restrictions-will-drag-on-into-2021/ar-BB17O3bq?ocid=msedgntp

Life in prison sentence for deliberately spreading coronavirus infection in Australia:
https://7news.com.au/lifestyle/health-wellbeing/life-in-prison-sentence-for-deliberately-spreading-coronavirus-infection-c-964039

Sydney Morning Herald- Government must consider mandatory COVID-19 vaccination
https://www.smh.com.au/national/government-must-consider-mandatory-covid-19-vaccination-20200807-p55jko.html#comments

COVID19 PCR Tests are Scientifically Meaningless:
https://bpa-pathology.com/covid19-pcr-tests-are-scientifically-meaningless/

Telstra have rolled out the 5G network to almost 60 suburbs across Melbourne:
https://7news.com.au/technology/telstra/melbourne-5g-suburbs-telstra-lists-out-in-suburbs-including-altona-brunswick-and-parkdale-c-1033873

Chinese company sanctioned by the US hosted by Victorian government
https://www.smh.com.au/politics/federal/chinese-company-sanctioned-by-the-us-hosted-by-victorian-government-20200615-p552qo.html

Why The PCR Test Is The Key To The Illusion Of COVID Data:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vRKkcgI08Ys&;feature=youtu.be

'Sputnik V’ | RT visits Russia’s COVID vaccine production facility:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0PePADu79bU

SMART HOUSE – ENGLISH VERSION:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nwPtcqcqz00

Future tech - keeping the world safe:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ejN75H7QyNog/

WANTED: Elizabeth 'Lizzy' Rose for Taking a Photo Without a Mask in Bunnings! $10,000 Fine/Reward!:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qhfoiRbjCqQ&;t

Daniel Andrews Premier of Victoria Contact:
https://www.premier.vic.gov.au/contact-us

Dr OFFERS $5000 FOR PROOF THAT THE CV19 EXISTS:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_-CLY-61QC4&;t

Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn - 200 Years Together pdf:
https://mega.nz/file/iK4XBKbA#tzVBkH71Xg0l4R4WaqbvFnsMw7-Cs9JiWWPe4I0DUnQ

"The illusion of freedom will continue for as long as it's profitable to continue the illusion. At the point where the illusion becomes too expensive to maintain, they will take down the scenery, move the tables and chairs out of the way, then they will pull back the curtains and you will see the brick wall at the back of the theater." - Frank Zappa

"So long as the people do not care to exercise their freedom, those who wish to tyrannize will do so; for tyrants are active and ardent, and will devote themselves in the name of any number of gods, religious and otherwise, to put shackles upon sleeping men." - Voltaire

"A single person who stops lying can bring down a tyranny" Alexandr Solzhenitsyn

THROW AWAY YOUR SMART PHONE!!!
Keywords
childrenhoaxmaskeducationtechnologythecrowhousedronesrobotsscamdeathsface recognitioncovid-19social distancingkary mullispcr testfraus
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
California Agency Report Links Synthetic Food Dyes to Behavioral Problems in Children

California Agency Report Links Synthetic Food Dyes to Behavioral Problems in Children

Zoey Sky
STUDY: Extra year of school slashes dementia risk, even for those with genetic predisposition

STUDY: Extra year of school slashes dementia risk, even for those with genetic predisposition

Willow Tohi
Creatine, collagen and vitamin C: A convenient combination that supports an active lifestyle

Creatine, collagen and vitamin C: A convenient combination that supports an active lifestyle

HRS Editors
The brain on junk: New study reveals ultra-processed foods may rewire children’s reward centers

The brain on junk: New study reveals ultra-processed foods may rewire children’s reward centers

Willow Tohi
U.K. officials privately admitted AstraZeneca blood clot risk was “potentially very serious,” then let trial on children as young as 6 continue

U.K. officials privately admitted AstraZeneca blood clot risk was “potentially very serious,” then let trial on children as young as 6 continue

Cassie B.
FDA Official Urged Fatal Myocarditis Warning for COVID-19 Vaccines, but Label Change Remains Unmade

FDA Official Urged Fatal Myocarditis Warning for COVID-19 Vaccines, but Label Change Remains Unmade

Coco Somers
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy