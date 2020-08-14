THE FRAUD OF THE MILLENNIA (BANNED BY YOUTUBE)

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Twitter: @maxigan
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Surviving The Matrix Podcast on I-Heart:
https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-surviving-the-matrix-62777378/
The Crowhouse Community Forums:
https://thecrowhouse.community/
No Hype Invest (My Sponsor):
https://www.nohypeinvest.com
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640 DOCTORS, CV19 IS A GLOBAL SCAM:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yn0V5uItsVc&;feature=youtu.be&t
WHISTLEBLOWER. COVAX. HOUSE OF CARDS:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j-wSGJieVzg
‘This is no longer a debate’: Florida sheriff bans deputies, visitors from wearing masks:
https://www.washingtonpost.com/nation/2020/08/12/masks-florida-ban-billy-woods/
Bali Musician Arrested For Alleged Defamation of Bali Doctors Association:
https://thebalisun.com/bali-musician-arrested-for-alleged-defamation-of-bali-doctors-association/
UK's first socially distanced gig with fans sitting in pens to watch Sam Fender:
https://www.mirror.co.uk/3am/celebrity-news/uks-first-socially-distanced-gig-22505915?fbclid=IwAR26x08wED6gQ7vMT6cihnibX_twOEj0JklPU5bKnR6yU81_7zQmgOUVY2w
Indian Government To Launch Mandatory Digital Health Card On Bill Gates Concept:
https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/indian-government-launch-mandatory-digital-health-card-bill-gates-concept
Scott Morrison says coronavirus restrictions will drag on into 2021:
https://www.msn.com/en-au/news/australia/scott-morrison-says-coronavirus-restrictions-will-drag-on-into-2021/ar-BB17O3bq?ocid=msedgntp
Life in prison sentence for deliberately spreading coronavirus infection in Australia:
https://7news.com.au/lifestyle/health-wellbeing/life-in-prison-sentence-for-deliberately-spreading-coronavirus-infection-c-964039
Sydney Morning Herald- Government must consider mandatory COVID-19 vaccination
https://www.smh.com.au/national/government-must-consider-mandatory-covid-19-vaccination-20200807-p55jko.html#comments
COVID19 PCR Tests are Scientifically Meaningless:
https://bpa-pathology.com/covid19-pcr-tests-are-scientifically-meaningless/
Telstra have rolled out the 5G network to almost 60 suburbs across Melbourne:
https://7news.com.au/technology/telstra/melbourne-5g-suburbs-telstra-lists-out-in-suburbs-including-altona-brunswick-and-parkdale-c-1033873
Chinese company sanctioned by the US hosted by Victorian government
https://www.smh.com.au/politics/federal/chinese-company-sanctioned-by-the-us-hosted-by-victorian-government-20200615-p552qo.html
Why The PCR Test Is The Key To The Illusion Of COVID Data:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vRKkcgI08Ys&;feature=youtu.be
'Sputnik V’ | RT visits Russia’s COVID vaccine production facility:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0PePADu79bU
SMART HOUSE – ENGLISH VERSION:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nwPtcqcqz00
Future tech - keeping the world safe:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ejN75H7QyNog/
WANTED: Elizabeth 'Lizzy' Rose for Taking a Photo Without a Mask in Bunnings! $10,000 Fine/Reward!:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qhfoiRbjCqQ&;t
Daniel Andrews Premier of Victoria Contact:
https://www.premier.vic.gov.au/contact-us
Dr OFFERS $5000 FOR PROOF THAT THE CV19 EXISTS:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_-CLY-61QC4&;t
Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn - 200 Years Together pdf:
https://mega.nz/file/iK4XBKbA#tzVBkH71Xg0l4R4WaqbvFnsMw7-Cs9JiWWPe4I0DUnQ
"The illusion of freedom will continue for as long as it's profitable to continue the illusion. At the point where the illusion becomes too expensive to maintain, they will take down the scenery, move the tables and chairs out of the way, then they will pull back the curtains and you will see the brick wall at the back of the theater." - Frank Zappa
"So long as the people do not care to exercise their freedom, those who wish to tyrannize will do so; for tyrants are active and ardent, and will devote themselves in the name of any number of gods, religious and otherwise, to put shackles upon sleeping men." - Voltaire
"A single person who stops lying can bring down a tyranny" Alexandr Solzhenitsyn
THROW AWAY YOUR SMART PHONE!!!