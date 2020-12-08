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Transgenders Attack Muslim, Releasing Sharia Law in British Courts
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98 views • December 08, 2020
When three transgender women attacked a Muslim man on the tube in London, and attack filmed by laughing onlookers, they demonstrated the intersectionality advancing its way through the British court system, where It has become as in sharia law, the identity of the perpetrator and victim matter a great deal in terms of the sentencing. The same is true of the grooming gangs which have played Britten for the last decade.
#sharialaw #transgenders #transgenderViolence
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
#sharialaw #transgenders #transgenderViolence
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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