Silent Hill 3 (2003, Playstation 2), part 5
FuerstBitmarck
FuerstBitmarck
5 followers
0
2 views • 14 hours ago

Empty subway

Silent Hill 3 is an action-adventure and survival horror game developed and published by Konami. It was also released for PC.

You play as Heather, a 17-year old girl who suddenly finds herself in a dark- abandoned, run-down  amusement park. After being attacked by monsters, she wakes up in shopping mall, apparently having had a nightmare. Heather wants to go to her father, but most of the mall is closed and she needs to find an exit. Things get stranger when a detective urges her to speak to him, as he claims he has important information on her birth. Moreover, there are grotesque monsters roaming around the mall...

Keywords
silent hillkonamiplaystation 2survival horroraction-adventure
