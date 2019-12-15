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V8 Vega station wagon
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21 views • December 15, 2019
An honest 12 second V-8 Vega SW built in way back in 1988 - 1989.
Estimated at 400 Hp - 406 CI small block Chevy
Turbo 350 - stage II B&M shift kit with 2700 stall converter
Estimated at 400 Hp - 406 CI small block Chevy
Turbo 350 - stage II B&M shift kit with 2700 stall converter
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