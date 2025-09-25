Syria's Ahmed Al-Sharaa speaks at the 80th UN General Assembly - Israeli strikes, clip, Sept 24, 2025

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ahmed Al-Sharaa speaks at the 80th UN General Assembly
'Syria is committed to DIALOGUE in the face of continued Israeli strikes'
Video: Clash Report
Adding:
Netanyahu confirms Israel-Syria talks
The deal will ensure the demilitarization of southern Syria and protection for the Druze community, according to the statement by the Prime Minister's office.