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Confirmation hearing held for Trump's Defense secretary pick
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4 views • July 17, 2019
The Senate Armed Services Committee will grill Trump's newest Defense Secretary nominee on Capitol Hill. Army Secretary Mark Esper was tapped for the role after Acting Secretary Patrick Shanahan pulled his name from the running. #FoxNewsLive #FoxNews
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