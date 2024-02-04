Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Message for Joe Biden: Don’t Mess with Iran - US Will Lose Against Iran and its Allies in the Axis of Resistance - Prof. Mohammad Marandi
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
997 Subscribers
50 views
Published 14 hours ago

I'm sharing this from, 'New Rules', on Rumble.

In this week's episode of the New Rules podcast, we delve into the recent escalation between Iran and the US, with Biden administration reportedly considering striking Iran. We hosted University of Tehran professor Seyed Mohammad Marandi who warned that if a new war breaks out in the Middle East, the US will lose against Iran and its allies in the Axis of Resistance.

"The attacks that are taking place in Syria and Iraq show how vulnerable the Americans are. But the real reason right now, why the Americans are occupying Iraq and Syria? They say it's to contain Iran and to limit Iran's influence. But in reality, it's about taking away the sovereignty of countries and to strengthen the Israeli regime."

FOLLOW US 👇

🟡NEW Twitter: https://twitter.com/NewRulesGeo

🟡Telegram: https://www.t.me/SputnikInt

🟡TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@sputnik_news

https://rumble.com/v4avx29-message-for-joe-biden-dont-mess-with-iran.html

#NewRules #Podcast #Trending #Analysis

Keywords
israelpalestinegazalebanonwest bank

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket