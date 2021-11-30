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Let's take a Moment to hear a Rhema Word from the Prophet's Cave NO.1 from SUDDENLY...THE SUDDENLY EDITION
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This is a Feature in The Ministry called "Let's take a Moment to hear a Rhema Word from the Prophet's Cave",and this Clip is listed as NO.1,and it's from the Sermon called "SUDDENLY",which was originally filmed in December 2017...and this is the "SUDDENLY EDITION"...The Lord using Apostle Coleman to Teach and to examine how GOD moves SUDDENLY when He does things,sometime...please have your Bibles,a pen and a pad,to take notes,and follow along...
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©copyright 2021
THE WORD OF GOD,THROUGH JESUS CHRIST,
STREET & OUTREACH MINISTRY**++ALL RIGHTS RESERVED++
#THEPROPHETOFFIRE #SOUNDTHEALARM
#CLARIONCALL #RATEDHFORHOLY
(475)300-3850**Incorporated in CO,CT,IN,NC,SC,MS,TN,TX,WI**
https://thewordofgodtjcsoministrytheologicaltrainingcenter.weebly.com/
~PLEASE EXCUSE ANY AND ALL TYPOS THAT YOU SEE IN THIS DOCUMENT~
FOR PRAYER...PLEASE DIAL (475) 300-3850,24 hours...or leave your prayer request HERE:
https://thewordofgodtjcsoministry.weebly.com/prayer-requests.html
To share a Love Offering with The Ministry, please
use our CASH APP at: $TheWordofGodTJC
or find The Ministry by phone on CASH APP: (475) 300-3850
Follow us on Twitter: @TheWordofGodTJC
To Request a FREE Copy of this Broadcast, and other FREE Teaching Resources, please click HERE,
and follow Shipping & Handling Information:
https://thewordofgodtjcsoministry.weebly.com/prayer-requests.html
©copyright 2021
THE WORD OF GOD,THROUGH JESUS CHRIST,
STREET & OUTREACH MINISTRY**++ALL RIGHTS RESERVED++
#THEPROPHETOFFIRE #SOUNDTHEALARM
#CLARIONCALL #RATEDHFORHOLY
(475)300-3850**Incorporated in CO,CT,IN,NC,SC,MS,TN,TX,WI**
https://thewordofgodtjcsoministrytheologicaltrainingcenter.weebly.com/
~PLEASE EXCUSE ANY AND ALL TYPOS THAT YOU SEE IN THIS DOCUMENT~
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