Health Canada Approves ‘Updated’ COVID Vaccine, Recommends for EVERYONE OVER 6 MONTHS OLD
In an announcement Tuesday morning, Health Canada revealed after three months of testing Moderna’s SPIKEVAX Covid jab, it will now be rolled out and recommended for people regardless of vax status heading into the fall flu season.
https://www.infowars.com/posts/health-canada-approves-updated-covid-vaccine-recommends-for-everyone-over-6-months-old/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.