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Food Supply Chain Breakdown Solutions and Food Freedom - Jim Gale and Jason Liosatos
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30 views • November 11, 2021
My talk with Jim Gale Founder of https://foodforestabundance.com/ about how to become food independent and live free from government control..
Jason's website and book https://jasonliosatos.com/
Jason's Paintings and Prints https://jason-liosatos-art.myshopify.com/
Order Root Clean Slate detox here https://therootbrands.com/jason.liosatosBecome a Patron of Jason's work https://www.patreon.com/JasonLiosatos
New Living Project https://www.naturalearthecoliving.com/
Louise's organic clothes range https://www.naturalearthecoliving.com/
Jason's website and book https://jasonliosatos.com/
Jason's Paintings and Prints https://jason-liosatos-art.myshopify.com/
Order Root Clean Slate detox here https://therootbrands.com/jason.liosatosBecome a Patron of Jason's work https://www.patreon.com/JasonLiosatos
New Living Project https://www.naturalearthecoliving.com/
Louise's organic clothes range https://www.naturalearthecoliving.com/
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