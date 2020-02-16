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Sandy Hook Video #1 "Retired F.B.I. Agent Investigates Sandy Hook Mega Massive Cover-up"
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220 views • February 16, 2020
In this segment of a video saved from Youtube, Alex Jones interviews Rob Dew, whose uncle was part of the John Gotti hearings. From 7-7-2015. This particular video is a good first step in exposing the Sandy Hook Dec. 14th 2012 false mass shooting event at the (closed in 2008) elementary school in Newtown, Conn.
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