X22 Report Ep. 2456b-How Do You Legally Inject, Make Public Evidence, It Can’t Be Explained, People Must See It

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The [DS] plan is unraveling, the push to take over the country is falling apart, the only thing it has done was wake a lot of people up. The patriots are now building their offensive, evidence will be introduced into the public realm, optics are very important. The [DS] cannot be explained, the people must experience it, they must see it first hand. Watch antifa, watch Arizona, watch NY and CA, sonic booms incoming.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.