LAST EPISODE! What's Next for Israel and the Jewish people | Caroline Glick In-Focus

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Posted 30January2025 JNS TV https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5phQSs9glu4
Goodbye for now, and thank you!
In this last episode of Caroline Glick’s In-Focus, Caroline takes stock of the last year and a half of Israel’s war for survival.
We’ll discuss where the war stands, where Israel stands and what awaits us on the eve of PM Netanyahu’s critical visit to Washington on Feb 4. Join us for this final podcast…until next time!