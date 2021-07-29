Bipartisan Pressure Is Building To Crack Down on CCP China for Buying Up American Farmland

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7/24/2021 Morgan Ortagus: According to the Department of Agriculture report, China owns nearly $2 billion worth of acreage and real estate. The CCP has been very smart about buying up things that are strategic to their national security and our national security. If the Chinese have the ability to turn off our food supply, then that now becomes a national security issue.