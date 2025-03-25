Guarding Against Bio Tech and EMF Fix the World Project with Just in Stillness

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Guarding Against Bio Tech and EMF - Fix The World Project | Just In Stillness
Topics from this episode:
Transhumanism & AI Assimilation – Hope & Tavon expose the push to merge humanity with machines.
EMF Protection & Biosensors – How wireless body networks & smart dust affect health.
Metamaterials & Digital Twins – The rise of nano-scale tech for control & surveillance.
5G, COVID Vaccines & Biofields – The hidden connections & energy harvesting agenda.
Project Stargate AI & Mind Control – The push for a global AI system & its real-world impacts.
Solutions & Protection – Practical ways to safeguard yourself from digital convergence.
