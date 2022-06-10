And We Know 10.6.2022 IRS, YU & Bobulinsky, All out in one Day! Hold on Tight! Pray!

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LT of And We Know
October 6, 2022
You from Konnech taken, IRS agents caught, Bobulinski comes out to discuss Biden on the same day. WOW. Will it get better. Trump even questions who is next at a dinner. WE capture this and other things in this cast… Hold on tight!
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