⁣⁣Why can we see the Moon, Over Australia, From Arizona, USA [This time Includes Globe Cartoons!]John Jay

40 minutes ago

At some point you're going to realize that David Weiss has no idea what he's talking about and just makes all this up. Well, most of it he's just parroting his flat Earth gurus, but regardless, it's made up nonsense.

By the way, since this is in the title of the video, did you actually verify the moon/Arizona geometry at the time of the launch of the rocket? Are you sure it should not be visible?

sure. that may be. but not in this case.. and not today.

and yes i did. could be different if you use a different made up flattened fake globe map than i did.

Similarly, some day you will see how much of what you believe is non sense. I refer you to the stated goal of our CIA:

"We will know our disinformation program is complete when everything the American Public believes is false" - William Case. CIA Director First staff meeting 1981 https://justpaste.it/ProjectMockingbird

(✿╹◡╹)ﾉ.｡₀:*♡(⚈Ɛ⚈˵)

Hence my channel name)

July 14th 2014

Moon Phase and Position

Phase: Waxing Gibbous Moon

Illumination:66% ↑

Distance:375 167 km ↓

Latitude: 11.71 S

Analysis of the data from the recovered military grade Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) that flew onboard shows that the GoFast rocket reached 385,800 feet above mean sea level (73.1 miles) and hit a top speed of 3,580 miles per hour. The old record held by the CSXT’s GoFast 2004 rocket was 72 miles with a top speed of 3,420 mph.

GoFast 2014 list of accomplishments;

• World record highest altitude rocket launch

• World record fastest speed rocket launch

• First photo taken from space onboard an amateur rocket

• Second amateur rocket in history to reach space

Now.... go find some non sense you feel comfortable accepting rather than the harsh truth that you have been lied to,.. just like the rest of us.

(ɔˆ ³(ˆ⌣ˆc)

now, kindly explain how we can see the moon, in full view and in its full phase, supposedly straight through the bottom of the globe?.....

Ill wait.