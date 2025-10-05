Russia CONDEMNS Trump’s boat strike near Venezuela, in international waters

FM Lavrov speaks to his Venezuelan counterpart

Expresses 'serious concern' over 'escalatory actions by Washington' in Caribbean

VIDEO: moment 'drug boat' annihilated, attack that Trump said saved 50K people from death.

Lavrov, Venezuelan FM hold phone call:

The Russian Foreign Ministry’s statements:

🟠 The two foreign ministers have expressed serious concern about US actions in the Caribbean Sea

🟠 Russia strongly condemns US strike on vessel in international waters near Venezuela on October, 3








