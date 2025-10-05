© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Russia CONDEMNS Trump’s boat strike near Venezuela, in international waters
FM Lavrov speaks to his Venezuelan counterpart
Expresses 'serious concern' over 'escalatory actions by Washington' in Caribbean
VIDEO: moment 'drug boat' annihilated, attack that Trump said saved 50K people from death.
Lavrov, Venezuelan FM hold phone call:
The Russian Foreign Ministry’s statements:
🟠 The two foreign ministers have expressed serious concern about US actions in the Caribbean Sea
🟠 Russia strongly condemns US strike on vessel in international waters near Venezuela on October, 3