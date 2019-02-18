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2/18/19 #FREEHEMISPHERE: POTUS Declares West Will Be Rid Of Socialism #48DARK #Censorship
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23 views • January 01, 2021
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2/18/19: Today POTUS announced that the VZ military will get no quarter if they do not accept amnesty. He announces plan to possibly bring “freedom” to Cuba and Nicaragua. Meanwhile, the 25th Amendment conspiracy to remove the President by #wives is being exposed!
President Trump's speech on Venezuela today. Please support Golden State Times for their coverage of all POTUS events:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m1I2CuH5ocU
Here are YAFTV's 2 previous videos discussing Guaido's history:
Part 1:
https://youtu.be/bUk2r1v5kBo
Part 2:
https://youtu.be/6jUmcEn6Jpo
Area 17 Ground Zero discusses the "Envelopes" involvement with the 25th Amendment plan to remove POTUS:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Jc4R-RERQm8
Please participate in the #48dark protest to upend censorship on the FANG social media platforms:
https://ussanews.com/News1/2019/02/17/laura-loomer-organizing-mass-protest-at-twitter-hq-social-media-blackout/
Please learn the Constitution and Common Law rights of Americans! Free classes and a Government by Consent course!
https://www.nationallibertyalliance.org
Please learn fro Stuart Rhodes, Constitutional lawyer and militia training expert:
https://www.oathkeepers.org
Please check out Libertarian leader Ron Paul's assessment of the Rubio-led Venezuela take over:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Uj0t7iVBRXw&;t=1054s
Katie G hits another one out of the park with this excellent report on Q and the connections behind the scenes in the last 48:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ldS90gRrNJ8
Elliot Abrams, new Special Envoy to VZ, has a long history of bringing arms into a country using Humanitarian Aid as cover!
http://themillenniumreport.com/2019/02/elliot-abrams-has-history-of-using-humanitarian-aid-to-sneak-arms-to-militants-fighting-revolutions-in-south-and-central-america-video/
Please support the 6pm prayer wave! Pray for Liberty and peace, freedom from tyranny and self-determination for all! 1776 worldwide! WWG1WGA!
If you would like to Support You Are Free TV:
PayPal: [email protected] (Pls. no personal msgs here, thx!)
CRYPTO donations:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
2/18/19: Today POTUS announced that the VZ military will get no quarter if they do not accept amnesty. He announces plan to possibly bring “freedom” to Cuba and Nicaragua. Meanwhile, the 25th Amendment conspiracy to remove the President by #wives is being exposed!
President Trump's speech on Venezuela today. Please support Golden State Times for their coverage of all POTUS events:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m1I2CuH5ocU
Here are YAFTV's 2 previous videos discussing Guaido's history:
Part 1:
https://youtu.be/bUk2r1v5kBo
Part 2:
https://youtu.be/6jUmcEn6Jpo
Area 17 Ground Zero discusses the "Envelopes" involvement with the 25th Amendment plan to remove POTUS:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Jc4R-RERQm8
Please participate in the #48dark protest to upend censorship on the FANG social media platforms:
https://ussanews.com/News1/2019/02/17/laura-loomer-organizing-mass-protest-at-twitter-hq-social-media-blackout/
Please learn the Constitution and Common Law rights of Americans! Free classes and a Government by Consent course!
https://www.nationallibertyalliance.org
Please learn fro Stuart Rhodes, Constitutional lawyer and militia training expert:
https://www.oathkeepers.org
Please check out Libertarian leader Ron Paul's assessment of the Rubio-led Venezuela take over:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Uj0t7iVBRXw&;t=1054s
Katie G hits another one out of the park with this excellent report on Q and the connections behind the scenes in the last 48:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ldS90gRrNJ8
Elliot Abrams, new Special Envoy to VZ, has a long history of bringing arms into a country using Humanitarian Aid as cover!
http://themillenniumreport.com/2019/02/elliot-abrams-has-history-of-using-humanitarian-aid-to-sneak-arms-to-militants-fighting-revolutions-in-south-and-central-america-video/
Please support the 6pm prayer wave! Pray for Liberty and peace, freedom from tyranny and self-determination for all! 1776 worldwide! WWG1WGA!
If you would like to Support You Are Free TV:
PayPal: [email protected] (Pls. no personal msgs here, thx!)
CRYPTO donations:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
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