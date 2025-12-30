Ending the Scofield 'Rothschild' Myth: Proving Ian Carroll and Hodgetwins Wrong

63 views • 20 hours ago

George Orwell - The lion and the unicorn : socialism and the English genius

From Confederate Deserter to Decorated Veteran Bible Scholar: Exploring the Enigmatic Life of C.I. Scofield 1861-1921.

Did the Rothschild commission the Scofield Reference Bible? No.

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.