Ending the Scofield 'Rothschild' Myth: Proving Ian Carroll and Hodgetwins Wrong

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Did the Rothschild commission the Scofield Reference Bible? No.
Hodgetwins & Ian Carroll EXPOSE "God's Chosen People"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hgzV9EGBAj4
From Confederate Deserter to Decorated Veteran Bible Scholar: Exploring the Enigmatic Life of C.I. Scofield 1861-1921.
https://dc.etsu.edu/cgi/viewcontent.cgi?article=2571&context=etd
The life story of C.I. Scofield
https://archive.org/details/lifestoryofcisco0000trum
1917 Revised Scofield Reference Bible
https://archive.org/details/scofieldreferenc0000revc/page/1098/mode/2up
KJB 1769 Oxford Edition
https://archive.org/details/kjv-1769-oxford-edition-full-bible/page/n763/mode/2up
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Federal_Reserve
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Balfour_Declaration
Wesley's 1795 notes on Romans 11
https://studylight.org/commentaries/eng/wen/romans-11.html
George Orwell - The lion and the unicorn : socialism and the English genius
https://archive.org/details/lionunicornsocia00orwe
The Jewish Expositor and friend of Israel
https://books.google.com/books?id=dSYbAAAAYAAJ&pg=RA1-PA411&source=gbs_toc_r&cad=2#v=onepage&q&f=false
The British Mandate of Palestine
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mandatory_Palestine
Israel Wikipedia
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Israel
1909 Scofield Bible
https://babel.hathitrust.org/cgi/pt?id=uva.x000208885&seq=18
2009 "source"
https://proliberty.com/observer/20090404.htm
The History of Oxford University Press 1586 to 1780
https://books.google.com/books?id=VbkJAgAAQBAJ&printsec=copyright#v=onepage&q=rothschild%20&f=false
History of Oxford University Press: Volume II
https://www.google.com/books/edition/History_of_Oxford_University_Press_Volum/_bYJAgAAQBAJ?hl=en&gbpv=1&bsq=rothschild
History of Oxford University Press: Volume III
https://www.google.com/books/edition/History_of_Oxford_University_Press_Volum/YbcJAgAAQBAJ?hl=en&gbpv=1&bsq=rothschild
The Oxford University Press
An Informal History
https://www.google.com/books/edition/The_Oxford_University_Press/rAUmnk2VNT4C?hl=en&gbpv=0&bsq=rothschild