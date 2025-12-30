BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Ending the Scofield 'Rothschild' Myth: Proving Ian Carroll and Hodgetwins Wrong
RobertBreakerPeterRuckman
RobertBreakerPeterRuckman
0 follower
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
63 views • 20 hours ago

Did the Rothschild commission the Scofield Reference Bible? No.


Hodgetwins & Ian Carroll EXPOSE "God's Chosen People"


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hgzV9EGBAj4


From Confederate Deserter to Decorated Veteran Bible Scholar: Exploring the Enigmatic Life of C.I. Scofield 1861-1921.


https://dc.etsu.edu/cgi/viewcontent.cgi?article=2571&context=etd


The life story of C.I. Scofield


https://archive.org/details/lifestoryofcisco0000trum


1917 Revised Scofield Reference Bible


https://archive.org/details/scofieldreferenc0000revc/page/1098/mode/2up


KJB 1769 Oxford Edition


https://archive.org/details/kjv-1769-oxford-edition-full-bible/page/n763/mode/2up


https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Federal_Reserve


https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Balfour_Declaration


Wesley's 1795 notes on Romans 11


https://studylight.org/commentaries/eng/wen/romans-11.html


George Orwell - The lion and the unicorn : socialism and the English genius


https://archive.org/details/lionunicornsocia00orwe


The Jewish Expositor and friend of Israel


https://books.google.com/books?id=dSYbAAAAYAAJ&pg=RA1-PA411&source=gbs_toc_r&cad=2#v=onepage&q&f=false


The British Mandate of Palestine


https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mandatory_Palestine


Israel Wikipedia


https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Israel


1909 Scofield Bible


https://babel.hathitrust.org/cgi/pt?id=uva.x000208885&seq=18


2009 "source"


https://proliberty.com/observer/20090404.htm


The History of Oxford University Press 1586 to 1780


https://books.google.com/books?id=VbkJAgAAQBAJ&printsec=copyright#v=onepage&q=rothschild%20&f=false


History of Oxford University Press: Volume II


https://www.google.com/books/edition/History_of_Oxford_University_Press_Volum/_bYJAgAAQBAJ?hl=en&gbpv=1&bsq=rothschild


History of Oxford University Press: Volume III


https://www.google.com/books/edition/History_of_Oxford_University_Press_Volum/YbcJAgAAQBAJ?hl=en&gbpv=1&bsq=rothschild


The Oxford University Press

An Informal History


https://www.google.com/books/edition/The_Oxford_University_Press/rAUmnk2VNT4C?hl=en&gbpv=0&bsq=rothschild

Keywords
bible prophecycandace owensdispensationalismchristian zionismscofield biblechristian apologeticsjudeo christianityoxford university pressian carroll debunkedrothschild conspiracybible commentary historykjv king jamesfact check theologyhodgetwins responseci scofield biographyprimary source researchfederal reserve 1913balfour declaration 1917fundamentalist christianitypremillennial theologyevangelical historyconspiracy theory debunkedreligious misinformationtheological investigationprotestant history
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
New York mandates social media warning labels to combat youth mental health crisis

New York mandates social media warning labels to combat youth mental health crisis

Belle Carter
New Zealand&#8217;s gas crisis deepens as domestic production plummets

New Zealand’s gas crisis deepens as domestic production plummets

Belle Carter
New study reveals &#8220;beer belly&#8221; fat poses greater heart risks than overall obesity

New study reveals “beer belly” fat poses greater heart risks than overall obesity

Patrick Lewis
Trump administration reports 70% of ICE arrests involve criminal migrants

Trump administration reports 70% of ICE arrests involve criminal migrants

Belle Carter
High-risk zones to avoid when disaster strikes: A survival guide

High-risk zones to avoid when disaster strikes: A survival guide

Evangelyn Rodriguez
Financial &#038; technological upheaval ahead: Silver market collapse, AI disruption, and global economic shifts

Financial & technological upheaval ahead: Silver market collapse, AI disruption, and global economic shifts

Finn Heartley
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy