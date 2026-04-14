Summer Salt’s Eugene Chung - GEAR MASTERS Ep. 621

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On this episode of DTB’s “Gear Masters”, Eugene Chung, drummer of the indie pop band, Summer Salt, shows off the gear that he uses onstage, while on the Reside North American Tour 2026 with Boyscott and Wabie. Summer Salt is currently supporting their newest album, Reside.
PLAY THE SAME GEAR:
Ludwig Supraphonic LM400 Snare Drum (14" x 6.5") - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/DWQLQq
Ludwig Drum Kit (22" x 20" Bass Drum, 16" Floor Tom) - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/9VAeAQ
Remo Ambassador Coated Drumheads - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/rEGgGB
Evans Bass Drumhead - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/PzKaKq
Snareweight M80 Leather Tone Control Dampener - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/k4zRzv
Snareweight 70's Leather Insert for Brass Snareweight Dampener - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/enqRqZ
Zildjian 14" New Beat Hi-Hats - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/GbnDnB
Meinl 19" Classics Custom Dark Crash Cymbal - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/ZVXrXW
Meinl 20" Byzance Medium Crash Cymbal - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/X4d1dM
ProMark Rebound 7A Drumsticks - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/oNznzY
ProMark Finesse 7A Drumsticks - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/WO4Y4n
Low Boy Bass Drum Pedal - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/E09q9n
Ludwig Pro Drum Throne - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/OYn1nG
TreeWorks Chimes - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/3kj79A
Optogate PB-05 Optical Gate - https://optogatemicswitch.com/products/optogate-pb-05-m
VIDEO INFO:
Film Date - February 12, 2026
Location - Metro in Chicago, IL
KEEP UP WITH SUMMER SALT:
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Instagram - https://instagram.com/_summer_salt_
TikTok - https://tiktok.com/@summersaltatx
Twitter - https://twitter.com/summersaltatx
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VIDEO SUMMARY:
00:00 Introduction
00:38 Skip Intro
00:53 Drum Kit
02:37 Cymbals
03:49 Drumsticks
04:10 Misc
ABOUT DIGITAL TOUR BUS:
Digital Tour Bus is your backstage pass to your favorite touring artists! With daily video releases, we cover all genres, and have had the pleasure of featuring the likes of Matchbox Twenty, Twenty One Pilots, Megadeth, MGK, Papa Roach, AJR, Pierce The Veil, Simple Plan, A Day to Remember, and thousands of others over the past 15 years. "Bus Invaders" takes you inside an artist's home on the road, "Cooking at 65mph" showcases the culinary skills of artists on tour, "Gear Masters" unveils the equipment musicians use on stage, and "Stage Threads" dives into the meaning and inspiration behind the clothing artists wear during their performances.
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00:00Introduction
00:38Skip Intro
00:53Drum Kit
02:37Cymbals
03:49Drumsticks
04:10Misc