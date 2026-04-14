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Summer Salt’s Eugene Chung - GEAR MASTERS Ep. 621
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On this episode of DTB’s “Gear Masters”, Eugene Chung, drummer of the indie pop band, Summer Salt, shows off the gear that he uses onstage, while on the Reside North American Tour 2026 with Boyscott and Wabie. Summer Salt is currently supporting their newest album, Reside.


PLAY THE SAME GEAR:

Ludwig Supraphonic LM400 Snare Drum (14" x 6.5") - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/DWQLQq

Ludwig Drum Kit (22" x 20" Bass Drum, 16" Floor Tom) - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/9VAeAQ

Remo Ambassador Coated Drumheads - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/rEGgGB

Evans Bass Drumhead - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/PzKaKq

Snareweight M80 Leather Tone Control Dampener - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/k4zRzv

Snareweight 70's Leather Insert for Brass Snareweight Dampener - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/enqRqZ

Zildjian 14" New Beat Hi-Hats - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/GbnDnB

Meinl 19" Classics Custom Dark Crash Cymbal - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/ZVXrXW

Meinl 20" Byzance Medium Crash Cymbal - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/X4d1dM

ProMark Rebound 7A Drumsticks - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/oNznzY

ProMark Finesse 7A Drumsticks - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/WO4Y4n

Low Boy Bass Drum Pedal - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/E09q9n

Ludwig Pro Drum Throne - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/OYn1nG

TreeWorks Chimes - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/3kj79A

Optogate PB-05 Optical Gate - https://optogatemicswitch.com/products/optogate-pb-05-m


VIDEO INFO:

Film Date - February 12, 2026

Location - Metro in Chicago, IL


KEEP UP WITH SUMMER SALT:

Facebook - https://facebook.com/summersaltatx

Instagram - https://instagram.com/_summer_salt_

TikTok - https://tiktok.com/@summersaltatx

Twitter - https://twitter.com/summersaltatx


FOLLOW US:

Website/Email List - https://www.digitaltourbus.com/#/portal/signup

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Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/digitaltourbus/

TikTok - https://www.tiktok.com/@digitaltourbus

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/digitaltourbus/

Twitter - https://twitter.com/digitaltourbus

Pinterest - https://www.pinterest.com/digitaltourbus/

LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/digital-tour-bus-llc

Spotify - https://open.spotify.com/user/digitaltourbus


VIDEO SUMMARY:

00:00 Introduction

00:38 Skip Intro

00:53 Drum Kit

02:37 Cymbals

03:49 Drumsticks

04:10 Misc


ABOUT DIGITAL TOUR BUS:

Digital Tour Bus is your backstage pass to your favorite touring artists! With daily video releases, we cover all genres, and have had the pleasure of featuring the likes of Matchbox Twenty, Twenty One Pilots, Megadeth, MGK, Papa Roach, AJR, Pierce The Veil, Simple Plan, A Day to Remember, and thousands of others over the past 15 years. "Bus Invaders" takes you inside an artist's home on the road, "Cooking at 65mph" showcases the culinary skills of artists on tour, "Gear Masters" unveils the equipment musicians use on stage, and "Stage Threads" dives into the meaning and inspiration behind the clothing artists wear during their performances.


Affiliate Disclosure:

Some of the links in this description are affiliate links, which means I may earn a small commission at no additional cost to you if you make a purchase. Your support helps me continue to create content like this. Thank you!


Keywords
digital tour busgear masterssummer saltsummer salt digital tour busdigital tour bus summer saltsummer salt gear masterssummer salt geargear summer saltsummer salt rigrig summer saltsummer salt interviewinterview summer saltsummer salt bandsummer salt musicsummer salt drummersummer salt drum kitsummer salt drum setsummer salt musicianeugene chungeugene chung drummereugene chung drum kiteugene chung drum seteugene chung musician
Chapters

00:00Introduction

00:38Skip Intro

00:53Drum Kit

02:37Cymbals

03:49Drumsticks

04:10Misc

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy