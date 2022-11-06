【Zero-Covid Tragedy】 “My Mom Jumped off the Building”

https://gettr.com/post/p1wxpk7404f
Summary：In a neighborhood in Hohhot, Inner Mongolia, a daughter is screaming at the top of her lungs and squatting beside her mother, who jumped to her death. Tragedies like this are happening daily inside mainland China, but very little of it can be exposed on the extranet.
