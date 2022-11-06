【Zero-Covid Tragedy】 “My Mom Jumped off the Building”

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gettr.com/post/p1wxpk7404f
Summary：In a neighborhood in Hohhot, Inner Mongolia, a daughter is screaming at the top of her lungs and squatting beside her mother, who jumped to her death. Tragedies like this are happening daily inside mainland China, but very little of it can be exposed on the extranet.