DEAD OR ALIVE: Who Betrayed Charlie Kirk Ep 245 - Candace Owens, September 30, 2025

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I am sharing, 'DEAD OR ALIVE: Who Betrayed Charlie Kirk Ep 245' from Candace Owens, on September 30, 2025
(I also posted Candace's dynamic, brave clip, from this video, here this morning. - Cynthia)
Candace's Description, info and link below:
The very people who were threatening Charlie's reputation and finances are trying to memorialize him as having died as a “friend of Israel”, we have info on the two individuals who Phil Lyman’s nephew described as his close friends, and I spoke to Phil Lyman. I’ll tell you what he told me and what he insisted that we clarify.
00:00 - Start.
01:27 - Addressing Phil Lyman's involvement in the investigation.
27:30 - All the new hires and protocols leading up to Charlie's murder.
33:44 - The "letter" and Charlie's real perspective on Israel.
43:22 - Comments.
Riverbend Ranch
Get $20 off your first order with promo code CANDACE at http://www.Riverbendranch.com
Beekeeper's Natural
Get 20% off your order with promo code CANDACE at http://www.Beekeepersnaturals.com/Can...
Nimi Skincare
Save 10% off your order with promo code CANDACE10 at http://www.nimiskincare.com.
American Financing
NMLS 182334, http://www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org. APR for rates in the 5s start at 6.327% for well qualified borrowers. Call 800-795-1210 for details about credit costs and terms. Visit http://www.AmericanFinancing.net/Owens.
Candace Official Website: https://candaceowens.com
Candace Merch: https://shop.candaceowens.com
Candace on Apple Podcasts: https://t.co/Pp5VZiLXbq
Candace on Spotify: https://t.co/16pMuADXuT
Candace on Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/RealCandaceO
Candace en Español: / @candaceowensenespanol
Candace Owens em Português: / @candaceowensemportuguês
LINK to this video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YA1FxrDWNIo