BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

DEAD OR ALIVE: Who Betrayed Charlie Kirk Ep 245 - Candace Owens, September 30, 2025
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1322 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
246 views • 1 day ago

I am sharing, 'DEAD OR ALIVE: Who Betrayed Charlie Kirk Ep 245' from Candace Owens, on September 30, 2025

(I also posted Candace's dynamic, brave clip, from this video, here this morning. - Cynthia)

Candace's Description, info and link below:

The very people who were threatening Charlie's reputation and finances are trying to memorialize him as having died as a “friend of Israel”, we have info on the two individuals who Phil Lyman’s nephew described as his close friends, and I spoke to Phil Lyman. I’ll tell you what he told me and what he insisted that we clarify.

00:00 - Start.

01:27 - Addressing Phil Lyman's involvement in the investigation.

27:30 - All the new hires and protocols leading up to Charlie's murder.

33:44 - The "letter" and Charlie's real perspective on Israel.

43:22 - Comments.

Riverbend Ranch

Get $20 off your first order with promo code CANDACE at http://www.Riverbendranch.com

Beekeeper's Natural

Get 20% off your order with promo code CANDACE at http://www.Beekeepersnaturals.com/Can...

Nimi Skincare

Save 10% off your order with promo code CANDACE10 at http://www.nimiskincare.com.

American Financing

NMLS 182334, http://www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org. APR for rates in the 5s start at 6.327% for well qualified borrowers. Call 800-795-1210 for details about credit costs and terms. Visit http://www.AmericanFinancing.net/Owens.

Candace Official Website: https://candaceowens.com

Candace Merch: https://shop.candaceowens.com

Candace on Apple Podcasts: https://t.co/Pp5VZiLXbq

Candace on Spotify: https://t.co/16pMuADXuT

Candace on Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/RealCandaceO

Candace en Español: / @candaceowensenespanol

Candace Owens em Português: / @candaceowensemportuguês

LINK to this video:  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YA1FxrDWNIo

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy