DEAD OR ALIVE: Who Betrayed Charlie Kirk Ep 245 - Candace Owens, September 30, 2025

I am sharing, 'DEAD OR ALIVE: Who Betrayed Charlie Kirk Ep 245' from Candace Owens, on September 30, 2025

(I also posted Candace's dynamic, brave clip, from this video, here this morning. - Cynthia)

Candace's Description, info and link below:

The very people who were threatening Charlie's reputation and finances are trying to memorialize him as having died as a “friend of Israel”, we have info on the two individuals who Phil Lyman’s nephew described as his close friends, and I spoke to Phil Lyman. I’ll tell you what he told me and what he insisted that we clarify.

00:00 - Start.

01:27 - Addressing Phil Lyman's involvement in the investigation.

27:30 - All the new hires and protocols leading up to Charlie's murder.

33:44 - The "letter" and Charlie's real perspective on Israel.

43:22 - Comments.

