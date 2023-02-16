The Great Polio Scam – Then and Now! | www.kla.tv/25129

More than a century ago, the richest man in the world at the time, oil baron John D. Rockefeller, revolutionized American medicine. But not for the better. The new medical standards in the early 19th century turned tiny invisible germs into humanity‘s most dangerous enemies through a huge scam. The fatal consequences of the criminal machinations of the polio fraudsters of that time haunt mankind to this day.



👉 https://kla.tv/25129





▬▬▬▬ About this channel ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬



Kla.TV – The other news ... free - independent - uncensored ...↪ what mainstream media SHOULD be reporting ...↪ little heard from the people, for the people ...↪ daily news on https://www.kla.tv/​​ and soon available here on Odysee. Stay tuned, it’s worth it! To receive weekly news via e-mail click here: https://www.kla.tv/abo-en



▬▬▬▬ PLEASE NOTE ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬





As long as we don't report according to the ideology and interests of the corporate media, we are constantly at risk, that pretexts will be found to shut down or harm Kla.TV -

Join our internet-independent network today: https://www.kla.tv/vernetzung&lang=en





▬▬▬▬ SOURCES / LINKS ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬





Quellen/Links:

Die Geschichte der Virologie – wie Rockefeller ein Medizinimperium auf Betrug aufbaute:

https://uncutnews.ch/toxikologie-gegen-virologie-das-rockefeller-institut-und-der-kriminelle-polio-betrug-2/





Polio-Fragmente im Abwasser von New York veranlassen Gouverneur, Katastrophenzustand auszurufen:

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/warum-sie-die-neueste-welle-des-polio-alarmismus-der-mainstream-medien-nicht-fuer-bare-muenze-nehmen-sollten/?lang=de







Titel in deutschen Medien zu Polio-Ausbruch:

https://www.stern.de/panorama/krankheiten--polio--new-york-kaempft-gegen-rueckkehr-der-kinderlaehmung-32897880.html

https://www.br.de/nachrichten/wissen/kinderlaehmung-der-kampf-gegen-polio-geht-weiter,RfiNlpa