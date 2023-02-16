The Great Polio Scam – Then and Now! | www.kla.tv/25129

More than a century ago, the richest man in the world at the time, oil
baron John D. Rockefeller, revolutionized American medicine. But not for the
better. The new medical standards in the early 19th century turned tiny
invisible germs into humanity‘s most dangerous enemies through a huge scam. The
fatal consequences of the criminal machinations of the polio fraudsters of that
time haunt mankind to this day.
👉 https://kla.tv/25129
