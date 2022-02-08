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TRUCKERS NEEDED!
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201 views • February 08, 2022
Trucker alert! EVERY TRUCKER NEEDS TO SEE THIS! HELP ME GET THIS OUT! They need you at the border! We are all being distracted from what the real crisis is!!! Watch this short video, that includes a phone number. There is a way that you can help this takeover of our great country and the child trafficking NOW! THEY NEED HELP!
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