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Dept of “Justice” Corruption: Gen Flynn & Bundy Ranch
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38 views • March 11, 2020
FISA Court judge doesn’t even try to hide his contempt for FBI & DOJ liars who abused the law for political purposes. And General Flynn’s sister explains how they threatened to put the General’s son in solitary confinement if he didn’t plead guilty while covering up evidence of his innocence. And, Barr’s DOJ is STILL coming after the Bundys in spite evidence of govt corruption & lies that forced the judge to “dismiss with prejudice”
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