BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

⚡️Supreme Leader strongly considering strikes against Iran - while stil skillfully Hiding PDF Files
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1345 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
51 views • 18 hours ago

Supreme Leader of Skillfully Hiding PDF Files now strongly considering strikes against Iran.

Adding from Iran today, X.com link below:

Seyed Abbas Araghchi@araghchi

Several countries are presently attempting to avert the eruption of all-out war in our region. None of them are European.

Europe is instead busy fanning the flames. After pursuing 'snapback' at the behest of the U.S., it is now making another major strategic mistake by designating our National Military as a supposed "terrorist organization".

Putting aside the blatant hypocrisy of its selective outrage—taking zero action in response to Israel's Genocide in Gaza and yet rushing to "defend human rights" in Iran—Europe's PR stunt mainly seeks to cloak that it is an actor in severe decline.

Moreover, as the continent is certain to be massively impacted by an all-out war in our region—including the knock-on effects of surging energy prices—the EU's current posture is deeply damaging to its own interests.

Europeans deserve better than what their governments have to offer.

Jan 29, 2026

https://x.com/araghchi/status/2016901958062440460

Adding:

Europe’s biggest embarrassment has just announced that EU foreign ministers have designated the IRGC as a terrorist organization.

Reich Gauleiterin von der Leyen applauded the EU’s move to brand Iran’s IRGC a “terrorist organization.”

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
America at the Brink: How Government Death Squads Fuel Civil War

America at the Brink: How Government Death Squads Fuel Civil War

Mike Adams
From Deep State Operator to Constitutional Crusader: Kyle Seraphin&#8217;s Unvarnished Warning on America&#8217;s Corrupt Core

From Deep State Operator to Constitutional Crusader: Kyle Seraphin’s Unvarnished Warning on America’s Corrupt Core

Mike Adams
From Tail Light to Tombstone: The ICE Execution of Alex Pretti and the MAGA Abandonment of Due Process

From Tail Light to Tombstone: The ICE Execution of Alex Pretti and the MAGA Abandonment of Due Process

Mike Adams
Treasury Secretary touts &#8220;substantial refunds&#8221; as Trump tax cuts take effect

Treasury Secretary touts “substantial refunds” as Trump tax cuts take effect

Cassie B.
The Sky Weapon: Exposing the hidden war on our climate and freedom

The Sky Weapon: Exposing the hidden war on our climate and freedom

Belle Carter
Fatal Shooting, Political Reassignments, and The State&#8217;s Unchecked Power

Fatal Shooting, Political Reassignments, and The State’s Unchecked Power

Douglas Harrington
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy