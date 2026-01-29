Supreme Leader of Skillfully Hiding PDF Files now strongly considering strikes against Iran.

Adding from Iran today, X.com link below:

Seyed Abbas Araghchi@araghchi

Several countries are presently attempting to avert the eruption of all-out war in our region. None of them are European.

Europe is instead busy fanning the flames. After pursuing 'snapback' at the behest of the U.S., it is now making another major strategic mistake by designating our National Military as a supposed "terrorist organization".

Putting aside the blatant hypocrisy of its selective outrage—taking zero action in response to Israel's Genocide in Gaza and yet rushing to "defend human rights" in Iran—Europe's PR stunt mainly seeks to cloak that it is an actor in severe decline.

Moreover, as the continent is certain to be massively impacted by an all-out war in our region—including the knock-on effects of surging energy prices—the EU's current posture is deeply damaging to its own interests.

Europeans deserve better than what their governments have to offer.

Jan 29, 2026

https://x.com/araghchi/status/2016901958062440460

Adding:

Europe’s biggest embarrassment has just announced that EU foreign ministers have designated the IRGC as a terrorist organization.

Reich Gauleiterin von der Leyen applauded the EU’s move to brand Iran’s IRGC a “terrorist organization.”