Dr Jennifer Daniels - The Good Doctor Answers Many Interesting & Varied Questions on OneRadioNetwork with Patrick Timpone (03.27.18)

We kick off the show with a chat about Small Flowered Willow, growing more natural color hair.

Patrick has been taking the herb in tea form for a couple weeks and seeing hair on the insides of his wrists…where he’s never seen hair. Is Big Foot in the making?

Dr. Daniels says it works primarily with the kidneys, in concert with liver and bladder, cleaning up stuff that may clog up the hair follicles.

Most Google searches talks about this herb for Prostate health.

-Dr. Daniels like Cholesterol number 250-300. The show is not sponsored by the makers of Statin Drugs..but, you knew that Mark asks about the LES, heart burn, acid re flux, parasites and pure gum spirits

-Dr. Daniels say acid water in the 5.5 PH range is healthier for digestion than 7.4 and above PH water..as stomach PH is 1.5 Her recommendation is 1 quart of water per fifty pounds of body weight.

-Fennel seeds good to chew for digestion after meals

-We talk about Vicks Vapor Rub in the eye protocol she is fond of Wife has had liver transplant…where do we go from here He wants to know. Dr. gives formula to get circulation in feet happening

-She recommends old fashioned Oatmeal to many of her clients

-There’s a simple way to use a test kit from the Drug store to check for bladder infection or just inflammation

-Skipping Breakfast allow the body to completely digest all the food from the day before..and gives us a running start at lunch

-Some other questions asked and answered I trust Dr. Daniels and I am wondering what are her views on water fasting.

-Do you have any ideas on the cause and what may help with DVT I have been diagnosed with DVT in the right calf and just above the knee. ( 2nd time now).

-Will you please ask Dr Daniels on your 27 March show, if she has anything against cooking brown rice in a rice cooker?

-Since I’ve gotten older I have noticed extremely dry skin on legs and arms. No itching just flaking especially on legs. Also I’m concerned about the skin getting thinner with time. What do you recommend?

-At times a little calcium(?) deposit may appear on the face, just like a grain of sand under the skin. How can it be dissolved?

-Can you explain : DIY Fecal Microbiota Transplant.

-Any suggestions to speed up the healing process for an anal fissure caused by a hard bowel movement?

-What are some real Good probiotics I can give a 3 year old who is feed thru a GI tube on his Stomach.

-Thank You did a treatment of castor oil (1/4 cup) with turpentine (1tsp), once a week for five consecutive weeks…and in that time I lost so much weight to the point of being just ‘skin bones’.

-“Dr. Daniels, what is your take on the 35% Food-Grade Hydrogen Peroxide protocol that has been popularized by the book, “The One-Minute Cure: The Secret to Healing Virtually All Diseases”? I ask because the protocol is intended for many of the same symptoms that Pure Gum Spirits of Turpentine is used for

And there’s lots more

FREE CANDIDA CLEANER Reports: https://t.me/DrJenniferDaniels/1387

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Dr Daniels Followers Chat: https://t.me/DrJenniferDanielsFollowers

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/CuresWanted/

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