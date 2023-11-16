Jackson Hinkle: The Hypocrisy of Israel and the Hamas Terrorist Tunnel Hospital Hoax

Last night on Jackson Hinkle's Rumble channel he did a great breakdown of the Propaganda that Israel is showing the world to justify bombing hospitals in Gaza and therefore violating the Geneva Conventions protocol regarding violating acts of war.
Video credit: The Dive With Jackson Hinkle
Israel CAUGHT FAKING Hamas Hospital VIDEOS!
https://rumble.com/v3vje5d-israel-caught-faking-hamas-hospital-videos.html
