Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Jackson Hinkle: The Hypocrisy of Israel and the Hamas Terrorist Tunnel Hospital Hoax
channel image
Global Agenda
561 Subscribers
17 views
Published a day ago

Last night on Jackson Hinkle's Rumble channel he did a great breakdown of the Propaganda that Israel is showing the world to justify bombing hospitals in Gaza and therefore violating the Geneva Conventions protocol regarding violating acts of war.


Video credit: The Dive With Jackson Hinkle

Israel CAUGHT FAKING Hamas Hospital VIDEOS!

https://rumble.com/v3vje5d-israel-caught-faking-hamas-hospital-videos.html


Keywords
israelhamastunnels

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket