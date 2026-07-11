TCR#1181 STEVEN D KELLEY #495 JULY-9-2026 Konstatinovka´s Fall SMO Becomes war with the West

Underground design one mile underneath the Getty Center, Getty Center Drive, Los Angeles, CA, USA at 34 degrees, 04´38.43´´ North, 118 degrees 28´23.75´´ West. By Highway 405.

Requires basegrounds for the transportation of art. Connections to:

1.- 3.32 miles distance to the Getty Center the Skirball Cultural Center, North Sepulveda Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA, USA at 34 degrees, 07´ 29´´ North, 118 degrees 28´45.01´´ W;

2.- 1.75 miles distance South East to the Getty Center to the UCLA at 34 degrees, 04´.35´´North; 118 degrees 26´25.48´´ West;

3.- 5.70 miles West to the Getty Villa Pacific Coast Highway, Pacific Palisades, CA. USA, at 34 degrees, 02´45.18´´N; 118 degrees 33´53.49´´ West.

4.- 10.13 miles south to Los Angeles airport (LAX) International Airport, at 33 degrees, 56´35.74´´N; 118 degrees 24´15.64´´W.

5.- 2.11 miles south east to The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Wilshire Federal Building, 11000 Wilshire Blvd #1700, Los Angeles, CA 90024, United States, at 34 degrees 03´56.67´´N; 118 degrees 27´38.14´´ W.

Steven D. Kelley Official Telegram Page: https://t.me/OfficialOccupyTheGettyPage

Every Thursday night at 9pm ET: http://TruthCatRadio.com

To schedule Interviews with Steven: [email protected] https://www.stevendkelley.com



