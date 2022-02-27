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Euroic Optimism
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146 views • February 27, 2022
Some people who claim to support our racial nationalistic cause express defeatist opinions and pessimistic views about the demographic situation we are currently experiencing. They say things like "The invaders are already here in our countries in their millions, large areas in many of our towns and cities have already been colonised by the invaders and therefore it is too late to remove them". This pessimistic view is not supported by history. Less than a century ago all of these occupied districts in British and other European towns and cities were entirely populated by Native Europeans. If they can be demographically transformed beyond all recognition from racially European to non-European in the space of a few decades or even years then equally they can be transformed back into racially European districts.
Euroicism on Minds: https://www.minds.com/euroicism/
Euroicism on Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/keyS9mr5wxtK/
Euroicism on Odysee: https://odysee.com/@Euroicism:9
Euroicism on Rumble:https://rumble.com/c/c-754137
Euroicism on Gab: https://gab.com/Euroicism
Euroicism on Goyimtv.tv: https://www.goyimtv.tv/channel/2458103774/Euroicism/videos
Euroicism on Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@Euroicism
Euroicism on Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/user143132062
Euroicism on Minds: https://www.minds.com/euroicism/
Euroicism on Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/keyS9mr5wxtK/
Euroicism on Odysee: https://odysee.com/@Euroicism:9
Euroicism on Rumble:https://rumble.com/c/c-754137
Euroicism on Gab: https://gab.com/Euroicism
Euroicism on Goyimtv.tv: https://www.goyimtv.tv/channel/2458103774/Euroicism/videos
Euroicism on Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@Euroicism
Euroicism on Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/user143132062
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