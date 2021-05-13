DHS And AG Target Patriots

The Hill had a big sit down in both chambers. They had to get to the bottom of the radical domestic terrorism sweeping the country.No not that radicalism. Black Lives Matter and Antifa firing guns into innocent citizens cars is the new peaceful protest.No not the overwhelming black on Asian hate crimes. They are still trying to brand that as white supremacy.No, Congress and the Intelligence Community have had their sights set on a scourge threatening their precious Corpracratic Country Club for decades. Patriotic Americans.As Minority report becomes a reality. The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) plans to launch a warning system to detect “domestic terrorism” threats by gathering and analyzing intelligence on public social media posts and making predictions on future actions.The purpose of the system is to detect the sort of posts that allegedly proceeded the breach of the US Capitol on January 6. Law enforcement agencies were criticized for ignoring or missing the posts.The official also said that, for now, the DHS is using human data analysts, not computer algorithms, to analyze public social media posts. “We’re not looking at who are the individual posters,” said a senior official involved in the effort said to NBC News. “We are looking at what narratives are resonating and spreading across platforms. From there you may be able to determine what are the potential targets you need to protect.”Free speech itself has become a political prisoner.