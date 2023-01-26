llinois Sheriffs NULLIFY Rifle Ban! - Interview with Chad Caton, host of I'm Fired Up on RVM

Chad Caton invited Zoe on his show today to talk about the Illinois Sheriffs who have taken a stand against what they believe to be an unconstitutional order.When a sheriff seriously considers his role as a lesser magistrate whose duty is to secure the rights of the people first, that sheriff is fulfilling their duty as a Constitutional officer. Laws that make criminals of the American people for expressing their God given and inalienable rights should never be enforced and our guards should be willing (with the support of the people) to abstain from enforcement and force the courts to address what those officers (elected by the people) perceive as a trespass of the rights of the people.





We find the major media lauding this form of nullification when it advances causes that they support. Colorado is nullifying federal drugs laws. California is nullifying federal immigration laws. Do the media equally narrate their contempt for CO, or CA nullification? Did they uniformly decry cities, states, and municipalities not cooperating with ICE as "extreme?"





In a perfect world, every Sheriff and AG would be a check on the tyranny of authoritarians and the majority first, because that is the primary duty of the governing: to secure our rights.





