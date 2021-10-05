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NEWS from Africa and around the World with Michelle Mountain 10-4-21
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61 views • October 05, 2021
NEWS from Africa and around the World with Michelle Mountain 10-4-21 - Internet and social media blackout in Australia prevented the world from seeing the unity of the Australian people, social programming children and adults through Television, the Institute of Infectious Disease and Molecular Medicine had successfully put the SARS-Covid-2 spike protein into certain plants, and more!
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