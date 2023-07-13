Incomes vs Standard of Living How Gen-Z & Millennials Can Secure Their Future with Gold

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ITM TRADING, INC.
or by calling 877-410-1414 🗓️ Are you worried about the recent financial turmoil and looking for ways to secure your assets? Our expert Gold & Silver analysts have 27+ years of experience and can help you develop customized strategies to safeguard your assets. Click the link above ☝️ to schedule a time that works best for you. 🆓 GET A FREE GUIDE ON HOW TO BUY GOLD AND SILVER: Download Now: https://learn.itmtrading.com/buyers-guide-yt?VID=HN7132023
Take the first step towards financial security by downloading the free guide above on how to buy gold and silver. It's a comprehensive resource that will help you understand the benefits of precious metal investments and how to get started. 🗣️ DON'T MISS THIS VIDEOS IMPORTANT INFORMATION Because if you don't hold it. You don't own it. Exactly. I am so excited to bring to you today one of our very, very excellent specialists in the strategy that we execute here at ITM trading. This is Keely Caul and she has kind of a similar background to me, just maybe not quite as long, but she's been a stock broker. She was in banking with commercial real estate, which I think is a really important thing to have under your belt these days in insurance and in technology. So she brings a lot to the table. And we've been working together since 2019. And I'd like you to meet her and we're going to have a conversation so you get to know her a little bit better. 📖
CHAPTERS: 00:00 Introducing Keely Caul
00:54 Gen Z and Millennials
4:42 Incomes vs Standard of Living
7:00 Student Loans
8:51 LIBOR SOFR
11:46 Instant Gratification
14:17 Background and Experience are Important
16:00 Contracts
17:39 Ask Questions
21:20 Repeatable Patterns
23:00 Uncle Al 33:48 Purchasing Power
38:00 Quiet Quitting
39:20 Position Yourself 📑
TO SEE LYNETTE'S SLIDES, RESEARCH LINKS OR QUESTIONS FROM THIS VIDEO: https://www.itmtrading.com/blog/how-g... 👋 STAY IN TOUCH WITH US 🟩 Schedule a Strategy Session: 877-410-1414 🟩 Email us at [email protected] 🟩 Official Homepage www.itmtrading.com 🟩 Videos & Research www.ITMTrading.com/Blog 🟩 Listen On The Go: https://anchor.fm/itmtrading 🟩 Beyond Gold & Silver: / beyondgoldsilver 🟩 Thrivers Community: https://www.thriverscommunity.com/ 🟩 ITM's Twitter: https://twitter.com/itmtrading 🟩 Lynette's Twitter: https://twitter.com/itmtrading_zang 🟩 Facebook: https://facebook.com/ITMTrading 🚨 BEWARE OF SCAMMERS Accounts are impersonating ITM Trading in the comments. l Call us today to schedule your first strategy session: 877-410-1414. ITM Trading Inc. © Copyright, 1995 - 2023 All Rights Reserved. #Gold #millennials #boomers #genz