Napoleon's Attempt in Russia - The French Wave of 1812

The West has been trying to bring down Russia for centuries. This is the story behind the French attempt that began on June 24, 1812. The German Wave would occur almost to the exact day (June 22, 1941) 129 years later, ending with the same result. I wonder if NATO (can you see the hidden Swastika & Iron Cross?!) will start their Wave around the same time? Regardless, it will most assuredly end with the same result.

This entirely useless gesture to prop up Ukraine is nothing less than an unjustifiable waste of time, resources and lives. This is not about supporting freedom at all. For one, Zelensky stubbornly refuses to hold elections (hell even Hitler & Stalin did that). Worse still, he has banned all opposition to (what can now properly be labeled) his dictatorship. Finally, if Russia were to ever start playing in our backyard, rest assured, we would be rolling tanks into Mexico or Canada - freedom of those peoples be damned! Oh I almost forgot, that's what we were about to do over their involvement in Cuba. Thankfully for us, the Rooskies backed down.

Ukraine is not our fight. End the Double Standard. The West must back down in Russia's backyard or we can look forward to the same end of those ill-fated invasions (waves) of the past.

-----

"The amateurs discuss tactics: the professionals discuss logistics." - Napoleon Bonaparte