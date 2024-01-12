Prophecies | Is God REALLY in Control? - Julie Green and Stacy Whited | FOC Show

Tonight at 8:30 pm CST, on the Flyover Conservatives show we are tackling the most important things going on RIGHT NOW from a Conservative Christian perspective!
TO WATCH ALL FLYOVER CONSERVATIVES SHOWS -
https://flyover.live/media/series/qhfzzzr/the-flyover-conservatives-show
TO WATCH ALL FLYOVER CONTENT: www.flyover.live
Videos and Resources Referenced in the Show -
FOR ALL WRITTEN PROPHETIC WORDS: https://flyoverconservatives.com/resources-2/prophetic-words/
TO WATCH ALL OF THE PROPHETIC REPORTS - www.thepropheticreport.com
Tim sheets
2:17 - 3:45
https://youtu.be/KKK5ZAt81jI?si=iX7VuuBk5edILheD
Beneath Sheep’s Clothing documentary
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb7aXMViQDwd8YNtcpeTs-w
Robin Bullock
Complacency
36:27-43:22
55:22-56:15
49:50-50-53
58:18-1:01:21
1:06:23-1:07:07
https://www.youtube.com/live/DGReDfthe1g?si=AUJMZB-seU4F0GBO
Andrew Whalen Book “Dreams to Save a Nation”
BOOK: www.vanquishpw.com
INTERVIEW: https://flyover.live/e/prophecies-dreams-to-save-a-nation-andrew-whalen
Church International January 7, 2023
2:38:24-2:52:06
Tim Sheets Jan 7, 2023
:23-1:52
22:37-26:33
31:50-34:34
36:28-36:39
36:40-47:35
https://youtu.be/cAfQtdPCVOU?si=LpPUVlarCSh1spGP
Yvon Attia
1:00:17 - 1:08:50
https://rumble.com/v460slx-charlie-shamp-2024-the-year-of-greater-works-and-greater-glory.html
Donna Rigney January
