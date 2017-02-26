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2017-02-26 Bushcraft Essential Knots for Shelter Tarp Setups
LovePeaceHeal
LovePeaceHeal
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111 views • August 13, 2021
Mirrored from https://youtu.be/Ajl5F6iUZ_s with credits to MCQ Bushcraft & Wilderness Life

YouTube Channel can be found here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbTDXDBHApa_cvcOx86yJOA

About MCQ Bushcraft & Wilderness Life.
Hi my names Mike and I live in Northern Sweden, Welcome to my channel! My videos cover Bushcraft, wilderness survival and outdoor skills, bushcraft gear like axes, knives, saws, backpacks, clothing systems, shelters and cooking gear. Fire lighting with natural tinders, fishing and hunting, slingshot hunting, ice fishing, mushroom identification and plant identification, catching and cooking wild game, foraging and cooking wild plants and mushrooms, wilderness cooking, weaving and basket making.
My Wife Megan and I also travel throughout northern europe overlanding in our modified 4x4 exploring wilderness tracks and roads. We left the UK almost one year ago to travel and relocate to the North of Sweden where we now live in a remote town surrounded by wilderness. Outside of our working lives we spend out time exploring the wilderness, ice fishing and regular fishing in the summer over lakes and rivers, we regularly hunt with rifles and shotguns for various bird species and we enjoy hiking and camping with our bushcraft kit but also further afield with our modified 4x4 and roof top tent.
Thanks for reading and checking out the channel and feel free to have a look at the playlists and videos below.
Mike and Megan ;)
Keywords
survival skillsbushcraftknots
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