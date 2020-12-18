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PCR Testing & The Mysterious Death Of A Vaccine Safety Advocate
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118 views • December 18, 2020
The real pandemic that is encircling the Earth is fear and PCR testing, but that continues. Sadly, a voice in the vaccine safety community has been silenced after a long battle against Big Pharma. I'll cover both of these subjects and more in this episode.
See more here: https://settingbrushfires.com/pcr-testing-the-mysterious-death-of-a-vaccine-safety-advocate/
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See more here: https://settingbrushfires.com/pcr-testing-the-mysterious-death-of-a-vaccine-safety-advocate/
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
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